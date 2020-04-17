SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control took to social media to share some good news related to the coronavirus on Friday.
The tweet reads:
"As of today, 67% of SC patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease. Not including the 116 confirmed deaths as of today that have been reported, the remaining patients are presumed to currently be experiencing some phase of the illness."
You can keep up with the percentages of recoveries here.
