COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced Friday there were seven new deaths and 163 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.
More than 4,000 cases have now been reported in the state.
The number stood at 4,086 on Friday with 116 total deaths.
One of the new deaths on Friday involved a middle-aged person in Sumter County with no known underlying health issues.
DHEC said as of Friday, 67% of SC patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 have recovered.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
MORE NEWS - Families hold drive-thru parade for loved ones living in Spartanburg Co. retirement community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.