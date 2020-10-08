COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -
Thursday, DHEC announced 859 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths throughout South Carolina.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 149,219 and confirmed deaths to 3,311.
For county-level details about the new cases: click here.
For county and age descriptions of the new deaths: click here.
MORE NEWS - Cherokee Co. detention officer off ventilator, 'showing signs of improvement' in fight against COVID-19, sheriff says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.