COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nine additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in South Carolina on Tuesday, including one from Spartanburg County.
Additionally, 147 new cases of the virus were confirmed through testing.
Greenville County led the state in new cases with 33 positive test results, followed by Richland County with 23.
DHEC is ramping up testing efforts in the state in order to test two percent of South Carolina's population by the end of May.
If you would like to find a mobile testing clinic near you,visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage.
DHEC is encouraging anyone with symptoms of an illness to get tested.
