COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said Thursday that testing had confirmed 907 more virus cases in South Carolina and that 35 more virus-related deaths had been confirmed.
Thursday's numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases to 103,051 and confirmed deaths to 2,089 across the state.
5,762 tests were processed for Thursday's numbers and the percent positive was 15.7%.
