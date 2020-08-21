COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC on Friday said testing had confirmed an additional 967 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, and confirmed 52 additional virus-related deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 109,135, probable cases to 1,243, confirmed deaths to 2,339, and 120 probable deaths.
7,436 tests were processed for Friday’s numbers with a percent positive of 13.0 percent.
More than 966,000 tests have been performed in South Carolina so far.
