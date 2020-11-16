COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 981 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional confirmed deaths.
The latest numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases to 185,390 and confirmed deaths to 3,873.
According to the confirmed and probable cases summary, Greenville County reported the highest number of new cases. The confirmed and probable deaths summary shows 9 out of 27 confirmed deaths were in the Upstate.
According to DHEC, there are almost 300 testing opportunities available statewide.
