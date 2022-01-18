COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said it is continuing to actively address issues with multiple Covid-19 testing vendors and reporting facilities for failures to process tests and report results.
DHEC said the majority of Covid tests are processed at large, non-DHEC labs. DHEC's Public Health Lab, which has a daily capacity of 2,500 samples, is operating at that capacity and currently not experiencing any delays, according to the agency.
The agency said, "...large private labs such as Premier Medical Laboratory Services have fallen significantly behind due to issues ranging from the sheer volume of samples to COVID-related internal staffing shortages and still have not caught up or met contractually obligated deadlines to do so."
We're told some private testing vendors have fallen so far behind in reporting results that DHEC had to take the steps of recommending those individuals finish what would have been their isolation time or return to work if it has been more than five days.
DHEC said they know the delays being experienced by some Carolinians are "unacceptable" and is taking every step to hold the responsible labs and vendors accountable and get results back in a timely fashion.
We are working to get a statement from Premier Medical Laboratory Services.
