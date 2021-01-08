COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC announced Friday that that they have asked hospitals in South Carolina to vaccinate their admitted patients, who are age 65 and older, as long as they do not currently have COVID-19 and that their doctors approve the vaccination.
“It is within our state's best interest to allow hospitals to begin vaccinating their admitted patients who are aged 65 years and older,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “By moving up these patients who are currently admitted in our hospitals we are ensuring that the most vulnerable among us are being vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
Traxler said adding admitted hospital patients age 65 years up to the Phase 1a group is part of DHEC efforts to speed up the number of South Carolinians getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine.
“DHEC, Governor McMaster, SCHA and hospitals agree this will be another great step toward vaccinating our most vulnerable residents. Vaccination to these individuals can occur immediately, depending on availability of vaccine and staffing,” Traxler said.
DHEC is also asking Phase 1a healthcare workers to quickly schedule appointments with their local hospitals to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The deadline for this is Jan. 15, 2021.
DHEC said so far 62,632 South Carolinians in Phase 1a have received their first dose of the vaccine and 7,698 have received their second dose.
83,844 people in Phase 1a have also made appointments to be vaccinated soon.
DHEC said they are still evaluating when the state can move forward to Phase 1b.
At this time, DHEC asks anyone who is not included in Phase 1a not to attempt to call hospitals to schedule appointments at this time.
"Instead, please continue to listen for updates from local health officials to determine when it is your turn to receive the vaccine," the agency advised.
The updated Phase 1a guidance is available on DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
