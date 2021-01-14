COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC and the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (LLR) issued a joint order Thursday to allow more professionals to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
The joint order now authorizes people in these groups administer pre-measured doses of COVID-19 vaccine includes:
- personnel with current certifications by certain certifying boards
- students of an accredited medical school with appropriate instruction and documented training
- registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who have retired, become inactive, or whose licenses have lapsed within the last five years but were in good standing
While the amount of COVID-19 vaccine is currently limited in the state, DHEC said the order will ensure the state has enough trained medical professionals for administering shots when vaccine supply into South Carolina becomes more widely available.
“While South Carolina is currently in Phase 1a of its vaccine plan which is targeted at protecting front-line medical workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and those who are 70 older, this joint order proactively puts us in a position to have an increased number of people who can administer vaccine when the vaccine is more widely available to everyone,” said Marshall Taylor, DHEC Acting Director in a news release.
People qualified to administer the shots under the new order will need to enroll in the federal program all providers must successfully complete in order to administer COVID-19 vaccine, DHEC said.
As of Thursday, South Carolina had 924 vaccine provider sites enrolled in the federal program for administering COVID-19 vaccine. 286 of those provider sites were currently activated and able to administer the vaccine. The number of activated sites will increase as the state receives more doses of the vaccine.
