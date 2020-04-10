COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, DHEC reported 113 new coronavirus cases, with two additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,319, and those who have died to 82.
DHEC has also added case rates by county to its coronavirus map.
