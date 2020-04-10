COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced Saturday 144 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina and eight additional deaths.
As of Saturday afternoon, the total number of cases stands at 3,207 and the number of deaths at 80.
DHEC has also added case rates by county to its coronavirus map.
