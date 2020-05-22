COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said two elderly people from Spartanburg were among three statewide who died from COVID-19 complications on Friday.
The agency also announced 245 new cases of the virus.
17 of those were from Greenville, 16 from Spartanburg, and 6 from Pickens.
DHEC said more than 70 mobile testing sites have been scheduled statewide.
Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
