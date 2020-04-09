SC coronavrius meeting

Gov. Henry McMaster (second from left) meets with officials to discuss the coronavirus and how the virus could impact South Carolina (March 2, 2020/ FOX Carolina)

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced Thursday 241 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina and four additional deaths.

As of Thursday afternoon, the total number of cases stands at 2,792 and the number of deaths at 67.

Of Thursday's new cases, 31 were from Greenville County, and 13 from Spartanburg County. 

DHEC has also added case rates by county to its coronavirus map.

See more from DHEC.

MORE NEWS - How to properly clean your groceries during the coronavirus pandemic

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.