COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC said Wednesday that an additional 1,654 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in South Carolina, as well as 39 more virus-related deaths.
Additionally, DHEC said there were 26 new probable deaths on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, testing had confirmed 74,761 COVID-19 cases in the state. Confirmed deaths stand at 1,203.
Click here to see to see county of residence and age details for the new and probable deaths.
Greenville saw 103 of Wednesday’s new cases, Spartanburg had 86, Laurens had 38, Anderson had 32, and Union and Pickens counties both had 14.
