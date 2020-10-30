COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on announced Friday 680 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new confirmed deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 167,057 and the total number of confirmed deaths is 8,537.
Out of a statewide total of 4,743 tests reported to DHEC (not including antibody tests), the percent positive rate for the latest round of testing was 14.3 percent.
