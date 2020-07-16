COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Thursday announced the largest single-day reporting of COVID-19 deaths yet. DHEC said 69 more deaths had been confirmed, but the deaths occurred over the past few weeks.
DHEC said the number of deaths had to be confirmed based on the most up-to-date federal guidance for determining COVID-19-related deaths. DHEC said they use a cross analysis methodology to ensure an COVID-19 death is accurately reported.
55 of the deaths involved elderly patients, including 13 from Greenville county, and 1 each from Anderson, Greenwood, Pickens, and Spartanburg. Additionally, 14 middle-aged people were among the deaths, including 3 from Greenville, and 1 each from Pickens and Greenwood.
DHEC also announced 1,842 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday.
1,578 COVID-19 sufferers were in South Carolina hospitals, and 214 were being treated with ventilators as of Thursdays.
