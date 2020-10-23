COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday DHEC announced 784 new confirmed cases and 83 new probable cases of COVID-19, 18 additional confirmed deaths and 5 new probable deaths across South Carolina.
The latest update brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 161,235, probable cases to 7,314, confirmed deaths to 3,545, and 232 probable deaths.
DHEC on Friday also announced the launch of a new Key Indicators dashboard on the main COVID-19 webpage.
DHEC said the listed key indicators provide an at-a-glance view of several important data sets for assessing COVID-19's impact on South Carolina. The dashborard shows including information for the current testing day, previous day, and previous 14 days.
The data sets in the dashboard include:
- Rate of cases per 100,000
- Rate of tests per 100,000
- Percent positive
- Deaths by date
- Hospitalizations
- ICU hospitalizations
- COVID-19 patients
DHEC said county-specific information can also be found on their county-level dashboard page.
