COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 90 coronavirus cases, and five virus-related deaths in the state.
The additional cases brings the state's total up to 10,178. They were identified in the following counties:
- Aiken (5)
- Bamberg (1)
- Charleston (5)
- Chester (1)
- Chesterfield (1)
- Darlington (1)
- Dillon (1)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (1)
- Florence (4)
- Georgetown (9)
- Greenville (19)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (1)
- Lee (6)
- Lexington (5)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (1)
- Oconee (1)
- Orangeburg (3)
- Richland (7)
- Spartanburg (5)
- Sumter (1)
- Williamsburg (5)
- York (4)
Four elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence and Lexington counties passed away as a result of the virus. One middle-aged Horry County resident also passed away.
South Carolina now has a reported 440 virus-related deaths.
DHEC says that as of May 24, they and private labs have conducted 171,034 tests.
There are more than 50 mobile testing clinics scheduled throughout the state. Where and when they'll be can be found here.
For more information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
