COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the state's coronavirus total is closing in on 9,000 while the death toll nears 400.
According to DHEC, 391 South Carolinians have unfortunately passed away as a result of the virus. Four of Monday's newly reported deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston, Clarendon, Lexington and Williamsburg counties. Two deaths were middle-aged people from Clarendon and Florence countis.
8,942 people have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far. DHEC's 126 newly reported cases were identified in the following counties:
- Aiken (1)
- Beaufort (2)
- Berkeley (2)
- Charleston (3)
- Cherokee (1)
- Chesterfield (2)
- Clarendon (4)
- Colleton (4)
- Darlington (4)
- Dillon (2)
- Dorchester (1)
- Fairfield (6)
- Florence (16)
- Greenville (20)
- Greenwood (2)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (1)
- Jasper (1)
- Kershaw (5)
- Lee (6)
- Lexington (2)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (2)
- Newberry (2)
- Oconee (1)
- Orangeburg (1)
- Richland (12)
- Saluda (1)
- Spartanburg (7)
- Sumter (1)
- York (12)
Currently, DHEC is working toward a goal of being able to test two percent of the population, or 110,000 South Carolinians, per month. Officials say they are on track to meet the target by the end of May.
As of May 18, more than 60,000 tests have been conducted for the month.
DHEC currently has more than 50 mobile testing clinics scheduled statewide.
For more on coronavirus in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Furman announces university will cut men's baseball & lacrosse programs as part of new cost-cutting efforts
Greenville Co. Schools provides alternate way for public to participate in Board of Trustees meetings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.