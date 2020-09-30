COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday announced 197 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 21 confirmed deaths.
DHEC says that the low number of positive tests is due to a temporary reporting delay in electronic lab results. Individuals who test positive are currently still being notified.
The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 143,623 and the total number of confirmed deaths is 3186.
Out of a statewide total of 1,252 tests reported to DHEC (not including antibody tests), the percent positive rate for the latest round of testing was 15.7 percent.
MORE NEWS: Palantir, the controversial data company, makes its Wall Street debut
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.