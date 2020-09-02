Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 601 new confirmed cases and 45 probable cases of the novel coronavirus and 26 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths on Wednesday.
Officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,699 and confirmed deaths to 2,652.
DHEC officials say there continues to be hundreds of testing sites across the state. Currently, there are 240 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across South Carolina. To find a testing site or clinic near you, click here.
As of Tuesday, September 1, a total of 1,023,083 tests have been conducted in South Carolina. A detailed breakdown of the tests can be seen here.
