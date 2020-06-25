COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Thursday confirmed 1,106 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional confirmed deaths. Officials also reported 2 probable new deaths.
The total number of people confirmed cases now stands at 28,962 in South Carolina, with 691 confirmed deaths, and two probable deaths.
Charleston County saw the highest number of new cases with 208, Greenville and Horry counties both saw 126 new cases.
DHEC said they processed 6,536 tests to determine Thursday’s numbers, with a percent positive of 16.9%.
881 hospital beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients. Overall, 75.4 percent of inpatient hospital beds in the state are in use.
