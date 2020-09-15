COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — DHEC on Tuesday announced 701 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional confirmed deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 130,917 and confirmed deaths to 2,943.
DHEC advises anyone who is out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month.
