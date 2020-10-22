COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Thursday announced 921 new confirmed cases and 79 new probable cases of 19, in addition to 40 additional confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths across South Carolina.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 160,384, probable cases to 7,101, confirmed deaths to 3,526, and 229 probable deaths.
DHEC also announced that it would be partnering with the University of South Carolina to lead an extensive initiative to evaluate the state’s response to COVID-19, plus learn more about disease infection and immunity over time, and help identify health inequities.
A total of 32,500 South Carolinians have been randomly selected to take part in the first wave of testing for this significant initiative and will receive a blue envelope in the mail, DHEC said.
Officials said an online survey and one-time specimen collection are the extent of each individual’s participation in the project.
Read more about the SC STRONG project (Sampling and Testing Representative Outreach for Novel coronavirus Guidance).
