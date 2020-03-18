COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday announced 13 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number statewide to 60 coronavirus cases across 14 counties.
Below is a list of the new cases by county:
- 2 new cases from Beaufort County
- 1 new case from Charleston County
- 1 new case from Greenville County
- 1 new case from Horry County
- 3 new cases from Kershaw County
- 1 new case from Lee County
- 1 new case from Lexington County
- 3 new cases from Richland County
Doctors expect those numbers will continue to rise and the main focus right now is preventing community spread.
People with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:
- washing your hands frequently,
- covering your cough,
- staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and
- appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you've sneezed or coughed into.
Additionally, bars and restaurants in South Carolina are limited to takeout orders and delivery only. The governor had also asked private employers to allow non-essential employees to work from home, if possible.
