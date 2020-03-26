COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Thursday announced two new coronavirus deaths in South Carolina.
These latest deaths bring the total number to nine in South Carolina.
Additionally, DHEC announced 32 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 456 in 39 counties.
The Upstate case breakdown is as follows:
- Greenville: 51 (1 new)
- Anderson: 21 (2 new)
- Spartanburg: 9
- Pickens: 6
- Abbeville: 4 (1 new)
- Greenwood: 2
- Oconee: 2
- Newberry: 1
- Union: 1
DHEC also said they expect the number of confirmed cases to continue to rise.
By April 2, they expect to see more than 2,000 cases in the state, and they expect that number to rise to more than 8,000 by May 2.
