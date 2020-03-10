COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday afternoon said they are investigating two new possible cases of the COVID-19 in Camden in Kershaw County.
Doctors said the newest patients are household contacts who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 and were in the hospital, as of Tuesday afternoon. DHEC is working with the healthcare facility and taking routine measures to prevent possible spread.
“Presumptive positive” means DHEC’s testing showed the presence of COVID-19 but the results must be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
DHEC said it treats all presumptive positives as cases of COVID-19.
Currently the CDC has confirmed 2 cases in South Carolina.
7 others are presumed positive at this time.
DHEC has tested a total of 41 individuals for COVID-19, including the presumptive and confirmed cases. The remaining 32 tests were negative.
“We understand residents will have concerns about this indication of community spread, however, I urge the public to remain calm and follow recommendations to prevent the spread of illness. Public health events like this one are not new to South Carolina,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said in a news release. “We have trained, prepared, and put systems in place to ensure that we are prepared and ready to respond to this and other events.”
At this time, the only precautions DHEC recommends include: practicing good hygiene, washing your hands, and covering your cough. Also, DHEC says people with signs of illness are asked to take seriously the recommendation to stay home from school and work and not attend public gatherings.
Residents who are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should call their personal doctor or healthcare provider or request a free virtual screening with a doctor from MUSC or Prisma Health.
To learn more about COVID-19, visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.
