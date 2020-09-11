Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a transition in leadership of its deputy area of Public Health.
Officials say Dr. Joan Duwve who has served as the agency's Public Health Director has decided to move on from that role, and will now be succeeded by Dr. Brannon Traxler.
Dr. Traxler has been serving as the Chief Medical Officer for the state's COVID-19 response and will now assume the role of interim director of Public Health.
Dr. Traxler will assume her role as interim director of Public Health effective immediately. To support a smooth transition in agency-wide public health operations, Dr. Duwve will stay on with the agency in an advisory role until Oct. 1, 2020.
“Understandably, Joan has made a career decision that she feels is in the best interest of her family and we respect this decision,” said acting DHEC Director Marshall Taylor. “Joan is a brilliant physician who is passionate about public health and we greatly appreciate the time she spent with DHEC as our director of Public Health. We wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”
Taylor went on to say he had the utmost confidence in Brannon's ability to lead the state's public health efforts during these challenging times.
