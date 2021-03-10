TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, DHEC said South Carolina received federal approval to update visitation guidelines or nursing homes and community residential care facilities.
The agency said this update will result in more facilities to allow greater in-person and indoor visitation.
"We've been able to visit through the window, with the window closed of course. But to just not being able to touch them or hug them has been one of the worst parts," said 88-year-old Bennett Plumblee, who lives at Spring Park Senior Living in Travelers Rest.
DHEC said any facility that meets the following standards must allow in-person, indoor visitation:
- Less than or equal to 10 percent positivity rate in the county in which the facility is located, using DHEC’s data
- No COVID-19 cases among staff and or residents in the past 14 days
- Maintained CMS' core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention
At Spring Park, the facility has been allowing a limited number of visitors through the doors.
However, it's only two people at a time, nobody under 18 years old, and masks are required.
"Even getting to have to sit six feet apart at a table has made everyone feel better," said Executive Director Lisa Hawkins.
DHEC mentioned prior to the change in guidelines, 177 facilities were not allowing visitation. Of those, 43 facilities specifically cited county percentage positive as the reason and are in one of the 40 counties that now have a percentage positive of 10 percent or less should be able to open to visitation if they otherwise meet the criteria above.
For Plumblee, who's lived at the facility for four and a half years, he's looking forward to more quality time with his family and seeing his great-grandchild who was born last May.
"I've got four great-grand kids and of course the youngest one doesn't have any idea who I am and I've got to get him used to me," he said.
“Too many South Carolinians have been prohibited from visiting their loved ones in long term care facilities because of overburdensome federal guidelines,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release. “Prioritizing the physical health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens is critically important, but we must also protect their mental and emotional health. These updated guidelines represent important progress and will result in many facilities opening for visitation, but there’s more work to be done and we will continue pushing federal agencies to allow expanded visitation.”
More news: Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.