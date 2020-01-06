ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Nearly a month after flying, furry friends were observed inside and around the outside area of the Anderson County Health Department, officials say the removal process has begun.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), a species of bats were found in the ceiling of the third floor of the building in early December.
While officials actively pursued an abatement contract to remedy the situation, the third floor was off-limits to the public. DHEC says the animals have typically been discovered when the building is closed - either in the early morning or evening.
All staff are aware of the issue, and are instructed to report any sightings to management.
DHEC says that because several bat species are on the federal endangered species list, the winged animals are to be considered endangered until proven otherwise by professionals.
Officials say the removal process was dependent on federal regulations and the finalization of the signed abatement contract they're working on alongside Anderson County officials.
On January 6, DHEC officials said they've begun the construction phase of the bat removal process. While they work on the project, some services provided by the Public Health department will be temporarily re-located to different parts of the building.
Officials ensure that public and employee safety is their primary focus as they work to remove the flying animals from the premises.
