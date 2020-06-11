COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC said Thursday they will begin including antibody results in their daily recaps as South Carolina sees its largest-ever single-day increase in new coronavirus cases.
678 new cases were reported Thursday and 13 more deaths.
Five of those were from Upstate counties. Two from Greenville, two from Spartanburg, and one from Greenwood.
Currently, the state has seen 16,441 cases and 588 deaths.
DHEC also revealed that more than 27,000 antibody tests have been conducted by private labs in the state since March, and 1,337 of those tests have been positive. DHEC’s lab does not currently offer antibody testing.
An antibody test checks a person’s blood by looking for antibodies, which indicates the individual had a previous infection with the COVID-19 virus, according to a DHEC news release.
DHEC said the inclusion of the antibody test numbers has not affected the number of cases being reported in the state, however, those results have slightly decreased the percent positive.
Thursday’s numbers are from 4,791 tests completed Wednesday and the percent positive for those tests was 14.3%. The percent positive has been on the rise since the end of May.
