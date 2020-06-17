COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced they'll be reporting probable cases and probable deaths in relation to the coronavirus.
South Carolina is the 23rd state in the US to follow recent recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to report this information.
Essentially, a confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed and the specimen tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
DHEC says a positive viral test - otherwise known as a PCR test or molecular test - is enough to classify as a confirmed case.
A probable case is an individual who hasn't had a confirmatory viral test performed, but has one of the following:
- Epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection
- A positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
DHEC says South Carolina has five cumulative probable cases thus far. The new information can be found at their new website.
The probable cases are as follows:
- June 14, York County (1)
- June 15, Lexington County (1)
- June 15, Richland County (1)
- June 16, Richland County (2)
A confirmed death is someone whose death is related to coronavirus, and who tested positive with a confirmatory test for the virus.
A probable death refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death, or a significant condition contributing to death - but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Right now, DHEC says there are no probable deaths in the state.
As of June 17, DHEC reports that South Carolina has 20,551 confirmed cases, and five probable coronavirus cases. This is an increase of 577 confirmed and two new probable cases from Tuesday.
The new cases were identified in the following counties:
- Aiken (6)
- Anderson (7)
- Beaufort (29)
- Berkeley (5)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (35)
- Chester (2)
- Chesterfield (2)
- Cherokee (2)
- Colleton (2)
- Clarendon (6)
- Darlington (6)
- Dillon (4)
- Dorchester (8)
- Fairfield (2)
- Florence (22)
- Georgetown (22)
- Greenville (77)
- Greenwood (5)
- Horry (120)
- Jasper (1)
- Kershaw (10)
- Lancaster (11)
- Laurens (5)
- Lexington (35)
- Marion (5)
- Marlboro (4)
- Newberry (2)
- Oconee (3)
- Orangeburg (6)
- Pickens (20)
- Richland (57)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (22)
- Sumter (5)
- Williamsburg (7)
- York (19)
Two of Wednesday's cases are listed as probable cases in Richland County.
Ten additional deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 617. Nine of the deaths were reported in elderly individuals - one from Greenville County - while one middle-aged Charleston County individual succumbed to the virus.
