COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday said there have been two confirmed cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with e-cigarette/vaping products reported to the agency.
The first case was reported in the Midlands. The second was from the Upstate.
DHEC could not release any additional patient details but said they reported these symptoms to the CDC:
- cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain
- nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea
- fatigue, fever, or weight loss
An Associated Press investigation also found that some vaping products sold in both South Carolina and North Carolina marketed as CBD products were actually tainted with synthetic marijuana.
AP finds synthetic marijuana sold as CBD in South Carolina
