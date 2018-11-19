Oconee, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported one individual who may have been exposed to rabies, by a stray cat that tested positive for it.
The exposure happened on Nov. 13 when the victim was bitten by a stay cat near the city of Westminster. The cat was described by officials as being medium sized and had short hair with gray fur with white stripes.
On Nov. 15th the cat was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing and was confirmed to have rabies on Nov. 16.
"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division.
This is the fourth animal in Oconee County to test positive for rabies in 2018, says DHEC.
If you have reason to believe that you, your family members, or your pets came in contact with this stray cat or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Anderson office at (864) 260-5585 during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30-5:00).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.