Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, five people in Greenville County were referred to health care providers after they were exposed to a cat that tested positive for rabies, that's according to DHEC.
The potential exposure happened October 25 when residents came into contact with the cat in Greer. The cat was described as a domestic short hair with black and white fur.
On Monday the cat was submitted to DHEC for testing and it was confirmed to have rabies on Tuesday.
According to DHEC, this is the fourth cat to test positive for rabies in Greenville County in 2019.
"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies."
If you believe that you, family members, or pets have come into contact with this cat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Greenville office at 864-372-3273.
