COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk in Laurens has tested positive for rabies.
DHEC said the skunk was found near Quail Run Road and Deerfield Drive before it was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Friday Sept. 4.
DHEC reported the skunk is the fourth animal in Laurens County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 117 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.
According to DHEC, there have been no exposures reported at this time, however, suggest you contact DHEC if you know of any possible human or animal exposure.
"If you think you have been exposed to the rabies virus through a bite, scratch, or the saliva of a possibly infected animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "Then be sure to get medical attention and report the incident to DHEC."
If you believe that you, someone you know, or pets have come into contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at (864) 227-5915
For more information on rabies, click here.
