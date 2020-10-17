COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed two sightings of rabid skunks in Oconee County and Anderson County.
According to DHEC, a skunk found near Outz Road and Queen Drive in Townville, S.C. and a skunk found near Lufkin Drive and Branchview Drive in Williamston, S.C. both tested positive for rabies.
The agency said there are no known human exposures however, one cat was potentially exposed to the skunk in Townville and one dog was potentially exposed to the skunk in Williamston. Both will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.
"If you think you have been exposed to the rabies virus through a bite, scratch, or the saliva of a possibly infected animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division said in a news release. "Be sure to get medical attention and report the incident to DHEC."
