COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Monday announced that 718 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in South Carolina, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 100,431.
DHEC also announced 17 additional virus-related deaths, bringing that total to 1.966 in the state.
The percent positive for the tests completed for Monday's numbers was down to 12.8 percent.
Monday, 1,353 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals and 217 of those were on respirators.
