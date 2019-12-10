ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Flying, furry friends have been observed inside and around the outside area of the Anderson County Health Department, officials confirmed Tuesday.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), a species of bats have been found in the ceiling of the third floor of the building.
While officials actively pursue an abatement contract to remedy the situation, the third floor is off-limits to the public. DHEC says the animals have typically been discovered when the building is closed - either in the early morning or evening.
All staff is aware of the issue, and are instructed to report any sightings to management.
DHEC says that because several bat species are on the federal endangered species list, the winged animals are to be considered endangered until proven otherwise by professionals.
It's unknown right now when the bats will officially be removed. Officials say it depends on federal regulations and the finalization of the signed abatement contract they're working on alongside Anderson County officials.
Stay with us as we get updates.
