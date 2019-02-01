GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood School District 50 announced Friday DHEC confirmed a case of tuberculosis at Emerald High School.
In a letter sent to parents, DHEC said the individual has been isolated and is no longer at the school.
“It was brought to our attention on Wednesday of a possible case of TB at Emerald High School,” Superintendent Darrell Johnson stated in the letter. “On Thursday we met with DHEC and began a thorough investigation of the situation. DHEC has identified an individual with tuberculosis at the school today. DHEC immediately sent letters to individuals at the school who may have been in contact with the person who has a confirmed case of tuberculosis. Emerald’s students, staff, and parents have been notified that we are closely working with DHEC to ensure that everyone at the school is healthy and safe. We are very concerned about the health and well-being of this individual as well as every student and adult in our district.”
To learn more about tuberculosis, please visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/tb/ and DHEC’s web site at www.scdhec.gov/tb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.