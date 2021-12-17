COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An abandoned dog in Greenville has tested positive for rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
DHEC says at least 18 people were potentially exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers.
Staff have learned that the dog may have been from the area near 8th Street and Neubert Street in Greenville.
“We are deeply concerned about all persons involved, as rabies is fatal if left untreated after exposure,” said Lisa Carlson, Midlands Region Medial Director in a press release.
DHEC says the rabies virus may have been in the dog's saliva for two weeks or more before symptoms of rabies were present. They say the dog has been described as a tan, pit pull mix between 1-2 years of age.
The dog is described as having basset hound shaped feet which are generally bowed out.
Exposure to rabies does not have to be from a bite or scratch, simply being licked in the face could be deemed an exposure by a healthcare provider.
This is an ongoing investigation as DHEC is having difficulty contacting the dog's previous owner.
They are attempting to identify any person or persons who may have been in contact with this dog to determine if any additional exposures have occurred.
If someone have comes in contact with this dog or another animal that potentially has rabies, please contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenville office at (864) 372-3273 during normal business hours 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847 -0902.
