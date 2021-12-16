COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed the state's first three reported cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
DHEC says the cases were identified by the Medical University of South Carolina.
All three individuals are from the Lowcountry region, and were contacted for case investigation and contact tracing, says DHEC.
“We knew it was only a matter of time before we would see confirmed cases of the Omicron variant here in South Carolina,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director in a press release. “As we get further into the winter holiday season, it is more important than ever for our unvaccinated population to begin their COVID-19 vaccination series, and for fully vaccinated individuals to get their booster shot when eligible. These vaccines are saving lives every day and are incredibly effective against Omicron, Delta and every other known variant of COVID-19.”
