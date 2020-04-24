Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC confirms a raccoon found near Busby Road and Highway 187 in Anderson has tested positive for rabies.
According to the agency, the raccoon was taken to DHEC's laboratory for testing on April 22 and confirmed to have rabies on April 23.
There are no known human exposures reported at this time, however DHEC says a dog was exposed on April 21.
Please contact DHEC if you know of any possible human or animal exposure. Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.
If you believe that you, family members, or pets have come into contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Anderson office at (864) 260-5585 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday).
