LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, DHEC confirmed a raccoon in Laurens County has tested positive for rabies and one person has been exposed.
According to DHEC, a raccoon was found near Highway 56 North in Clinton and taken to DHEC's lab for testing on April 6.
The agency said the person that was exposed to the raccoon has been referred to their healthcare provider.
"It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader in a news release.
