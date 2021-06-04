SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a skunk found in Spartanburg County has tested positive for rabies.
DHEC said the skunk was found between Abner Creek Road and Kist Road in Greer. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.
According to the agency, the skunk was submitted to DHEC's lab for testing on June 1 and confirmed to have rabies the next day.
“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader.
If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Spartanburg office at (864) 596-3327.
