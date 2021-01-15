GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC's Department of Media Relations confirmed Friday that some people are having issues obtaining death certificates for funeral and cremation needs.
The agency said Friday its Office of Vital Statistics/Vital Records is working with people who have reported issues to resolve them quickly.
DHEC said they switched over to a "new, fully web-based system which involved a multi-level software overhaul to strengthen security and enhance the user experience" in January for processing and issuing death certificates.
The spokesperson added, "System issues are common when migrating from an older system to a newer one. Death certificates can be certified."
DHEC said its Office of Vital Statistics/Vital Records is beginning to issue certificates again after the issues were resolved.
