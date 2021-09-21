EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two dogs were exposed to a rabid skunk found in Pickens County on Sept. 16, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The agency said the skunk, found near Rayfield Drive and Davis Road in Easley, was confirmed to have rabies on Sept. 17.
DHEC said no people are known to be exposed at this time.
“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”
If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been exposed to this or another animal believed to have rabies, DHEC encourages you to reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office.
