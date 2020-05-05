GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they've confirmed two rabid raccoons in the state - with one being identified in the Upstate.
In both cases, DHEC says there are no known human exposures.
Officials say a raccoon found near Old Hunts Bridge Road and Blue Lake Road in Greenville County tested positive for rabies. While no humans were exposed, DHEC says a dog had been exposed on April 30.
A raccoon in Charleston County, found near Hazelwood Drive, Jaywood Circle and Taberwood Circle in Charleston, also tested positive. No human or dog exposures were reported.
DHEC asks that anyone who knows of any possible human or animal exposure to these animals please reach out to them.
Be sure to immediately wash with soap and water any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue from a potentially rabid animal, and seek medical attention. Exposure is defined as a bite or scratch or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.
DHEC officials say to reduce the risk of getting rabies, people should essentially leave animals alone and give them their space.
If you believe that you, family members, or pets have come into contact with an animal that potentially has rabies, please call your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office.
MORE NEWS:
City of Greer's larger parks will reopen on May 6 with limited use
Popeye's has applied for permits to build near Clemson University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.