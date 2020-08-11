COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced Tuesday a new web page detailing county-level COVID-19 data in SouthCarolina.
The new page features a dashboard that allows people to click on a specific county to learn the localized impacts from the virus. It was developed by DHEC’s data analysts, GIS specialists and epidemiologists using information gathered through the agency’s expansive disease surveillance capabilities.
Also on Tuesday DHEC announced that 45 more people in SC have died from the virus and 928 more people have tested positive.
In total, the state has seen 101,360 total confirmed cases and 2,012 confirmed deaths.
